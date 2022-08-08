Miessial

Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

$33.99

Buy Now Review It

97% Polyester, 3%Elastane Imported Tie closure Hand Wash Only ❃Material: 97% Polyester, 3%Elastane; Satin solid color fabric, lightweight and flowy ❃Features: Elagant half sleeve dress for women, split maxi dress with wrap design, about half sleeves with ruffle deaign, high waist, comfortable fit, sexy v neck wrap red long dress makes you look noble and mysterious! ❃Occasions: This elegant and fashion fall dress featuring soft satin fabric , perfect for party, cocktail, dating, beach, wedding, holiday or casual occasion etc