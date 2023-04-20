Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-in Conditioner, Moisturizing Curl Primer And Detangler, Repair Damage And Prevent Frizz, Treatment For Thick Curly Hair Type 4 Hair, 12-fluid Ounces

$14.99 $11.35

Buy Now Review It

NATURAL & ORGANIC TREATMENT: Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner fuses pomegranate extract, honey, babassu oil, citrus extracts, and other natural, restorative ingredients to moisturize and strengthen thick, curly hair LIGHTWEIGHT LEAVE-IN FORMULA: Our weightless, nutrient-rich leave-in conditioner smoothes and soothes dry, damaged, and dull hair instantly without weighing it down or leaving behind a greasy or sticky residue FRIZZ-FREE SHINE: This daily replenishing protectant quenches even the unruliest Type 4 hair, taming stubborn frizz and flyaways while defining coily or curly hair for bouncy, shiny locks and long-lasting hydration EASY TO USE: Our deep moisture serum is gentle enough for daily use, deeply penetrating damaged hair for visibly improved texture; Apply from root to tip and style as usual for soft, manageable hair and powerful damage repair BY WOMEN FOR WOMEN: Mielle Organics aims to empower women of all hair types and styles with powerful products and gentle, organic ingredients that amplify your natural beauty and are the “root to results” that leave you looking and feeling your best