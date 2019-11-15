Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics Detangling Co-wash

Great for all hair types, the Detangling Co-Wash from Mielle Organics is a perfect addition to your hair care routine. Made with certified organic ingredients and natural oils, this moisturizing co-wash gently nourishes brittle hair while detangling knots and gnarls for silky, bouncy results. Coconut, shea and marula oils combine to soften hair and control frizz, so over time your hair will grow long and healthy while becoming more manageable. This cleansing conditioner is sulfate free and safe for daily use on natural or color-treated hair.