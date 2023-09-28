J. Crew

Midweight Flannel Workshirt In Regenerative Cotton

$118.00 $59.00

At J. Crew

And we've struck the perfect balance with our premium midweight cotton, cut like a classic workshirt and brushed on both sides to be supersoft. For work, for play and for every day, this will be your new favorite shirt. All the cotton we use for these shirts is fully traceable to farms that are certified to the standards of Regenagri®, an agricultural program devoted to encouraging biodiversity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and securing the health of the land and the people who live and work there. Regular fit. A more traditional, full cut, roomier in the body and sleeves. 100% regenagri®-certified cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item BJ497. Re-imagined Sustainably sourcing 100% of our key fibers by 2025 Learn More Shop All Re-imagined