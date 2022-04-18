Heretic

Midnight Toker Eau De Parfum

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At FWRD

A high from a dangerous lover. Warm nutmeg and black pepper lure you into the patchouli heart. Boozy vanilla, heated skin, a smoldering spliff and amber resins will have you coming back for more - much more. A functional fragrance with calming properties, Midnight Toker contains 500 ml hemp-derived CBD oil in each 50 ml bottle. The Details Top Notes: Pink Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg Heart Notes: Patchouli, Citrus, Makwhaen Fruit Base Notes: Vanilla, Sandalwood, Styrax, Elemi, Hibiscus (Ambrette) Seed, Orris Root, Patchouli, Labdanum, Cannabis 100% naturally derived 15 ml bottle contains 150 mg CBD This item is not available to ship outside of the United States or to Idaho, Iowa, and Michigan This item is not available for international export Our Style No. HRFF-UU8 Manufacturer Style No. HR30F050 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply generously to skin and/or hair These natural blends are ideal for layering with 2 - 3 different fragrances to create your own unique scent CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis that does not contain THC. You must be at least 21 years old to purchase this product.