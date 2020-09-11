Heretic

Midnight Toker Eau De Parfum

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Midnight Toker Eau de Parfum This Product Is: a unisex fragrance with a sensual and calming amber scent Why We Love It: Heretic Midnight Toker Eau de Parfum is a sensual and calming scent for CBD lovers, designed for all genders, and people with perfume sensitivities or allergies. This perfume contains 150mg of full-spectrum CBD oil, and embodies warm nutmeg, boozy vanilla, amber and black pepper. This Limited edition fragrance is made from naturally derived ingredients. Top Notes: pink pepper, black pepper, nutmegMiddle Notes:patchouli, citrus, makwhaen fruitBase Notes: vanilla, sandalwood, styrax, elemi, hibiscus (ambrette) seed, orris root, patchouli, labdanum, cannabis