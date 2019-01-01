Thanks to its brightening ginseng, moisturizing jojoba oil, soothing vitamin E, and free radical-fighting grape seed oil, my skin is left just as hydrated and soft as it was before the whole acne thing happened. Even better, because the oil's texture is dry, it won't clog my pores — or transfer onto my pillowcase when I'm sleeping. After using it at night for a week straight, I wake up to a complexion that looks healthier and way more radiant. Some days, I even forget I have pimples at all.