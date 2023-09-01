Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
r.e.m. beauty
Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow
$16.00
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Need a few alternatives?
Makeup Revolution
25 Days Of Glam Advent Calendar
BUY
£48.00
Revolution Beauty
Glossier
Monochromes Essential Eyeshadow Trio, Teak
BUY
£22.00
Glossier
Kosas
10-second Eye Gel Watercolour Eyeshadow 2ml
BUY
£16.00
Cult Beauty
Stila
Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow
BUY
£17.00
£24.00
House of Fraser
More from r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm
BUY
$22.00
Ulta Beauty
r.e.m. beauty
On Your Collar Classic Lipstick
BUY
$9.50
$19.00
Ulta
r.e.m. beauty
Interstellar Highlighter Topper
BUY
$22.00
Ulta Beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow
BUY
$16.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Makeup
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr
Eye Popper Creamy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow
BUY
$12.00
$24.00
Sephora
Grande Cosmetics
Grandebrow 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Seru
BUY
$19.00
$38.00
Ulta
r.e.m. beauty
Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow
BUY
$8.00
$16.00
Ulta
NARS
Powermatte Lip Pigment
BUY
$15.00
$30.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted