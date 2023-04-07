Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

$56.00

At Kiehl's

What It Is Formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil, our beloved moisturizing face oil helps restore skin overnight for radiant, younger-looking skin by morning. What It’s Good For Visibly reduces fine lines, refines skin’s texture and boosts radiance in just one night Helps smooth and firm skin’s appearance Acts on the key visible signs of aging linked to the loss of collagen: fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity and firmness, while visibly reducing the appearance of dark spots Boosts essential moisture to help restore the appearance of tired-looking skin Replenishes skin at night when it is most receptive to repairing itself from daily aggressors Absorbs easily with a lightweight texture Leaves skin soft, supple and hydrated Made with recyclable packaging