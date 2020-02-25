Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Pixie Market
Midnight Navy Corduroy Blazer
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Dark navy corduroy blazer with 3 buttons and front pockets . Styled with matching corduroy pants .
Need a few alternatives?
NYDJ
Velvet Blazer
$139.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tanya Taylor
Waverly Blazer
$565.00
from
Tanya Taylor
BUY
Albus Lumen
Pleated Waist Silk Charmeuse Jacket
£525.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Zara
Jacket With Patterned Lining
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Beige Maxi Dress
$169.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Rust Brown Shirred Dress
£145.00
£100.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Camel Oversize Knit Vest
$129.00
$71.20
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Grey Diamond Fringe Sweatshirt
$112.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Outerwear
The North Face
Nuptse Relax-fit Crop Puffer Jacket
£230.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
Women’s Nuptse Crop Jacket
£230.00
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Vest
£200.00
from
The North Face
BUY
Dries Van Noten
Rolta Floral Metallic Cotton Blend Coat
C$2285.17
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted