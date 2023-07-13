Papier

Midnight Mysticism Wellness Journal

The details Size 6" x 8.5" Paper quality 96 leaves (192 sides) of lovely paper Inner leaves: 85gsm Hardback cover: 3mm thick with a 150gsm silk-paper finish What's inside? A wellness map 3 pages for intentions, feel-good goals and wishlists 12 weeks worth of daily overview pages (two-page spread for each day), with space for logging intentions, sleep, water intake, self-care ideas, meals, thoughts & feelings and things you're thankful for. Body & mind, gratitude and goal check-ins Reflection & ‘Words to Remember’ page 9 dotted pages for extra notes Pages are undated. Fill out the dates yourself and start using your planner any time of the year Foiled details Printed with gold ink to create raised, metallic touches that shimmer in the light Sending as a gift? Everything we do comes prettily packaged, with the option to add a gift note at checkout Sustainability Our paper is always sourced from Forest Steward Council (FSC) certified forests. And we use plastic-free packaging you can recycle at home. Read more. Business orders If you'd like to place a bulk order or add your branding to one of our designs, please fill out an order inquiry form so we can help.