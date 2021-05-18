Helix Sleep

Midnight Luxe

$1099.00 $999.00

LUXE Upgrade Features LUXE is our premium line of mattresses taking your sleep to a whole new level with no harmful chemicals - CertiPUR-US® and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified. In addition to our signature feel and support options to match your sleep needs, we’ve added a few key features. Zoned Lumbar Support Coils Zoning technology to provide a softer feel under your shoulders and firmer under your hips to help cradle your body and align your spine. Featuring best in class edge support. Premium Quilted Pillow Top Provides advanced comfort and that hotel top layer feel you love, with a smooth touch for next level sleep bliss and ultra cool technology. Ultra Breathable Tencel Cover Each LUXE mattress features an Ultra Breathable Cover with advanced environmentally friendly Tencel fibers developed to enhance breathability and moisture wicking for cooler nights.