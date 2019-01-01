CalExotics

Midnight "g" Vibe™

$18.98

At CalExotics

Ultra sleek and smooth, the Midnight G-Spot Vibrator has everything you need to experience the ultimate orgasmic fantasy. The soft, pliable and powerful multi-speed vibe is designed for maximum sensual pleasure and an unforgettable erotic experience. The shimmering jelly soft dong is ideal for first-time users, and experienced explorers who want to enjoy extended fun. Made from super soft and smooth phthalate free, unscented PVC, the vibrator measures a generous 6.75” x 1.5”/17 cm x 4 cm. The sleek contoured shaft features a curved, rounded G-spot tip and has pleasure ridges around the base. The softness of the vibe’s jelly finish also adds to your comfort and tantalizing pleasure. To ensure you enjoy unlimited ecstasy and a memorable climax always use a quality lube with this toy. Extend your intimate solo play with this vibrator. The powerful, easy to use personal massager delivers intense vibration satisfaction and is great for internal and external stimulation. The shimmering jelly dong powers up the fun on 2 AA batteries and has easy twist controls. To get the party started, remove the durable plastic end cap and insert the batteries into the cavity. Replace the cap, and twist to select and adjust your pleasure speed. Before and after every use, remember to clean the vibe with a toy cleaner spray.