This highly concentrated ampoule by Dear, Klairs improves the appearance of skin tone and texture by promoting collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving skin elasticity. Packed with a range of peptides, this anti-aging Korean skincare product is suitable for all skin types but is most recommended for those with skin aging concerns. What are the key features and benefits of the KLAIRS Midnight Blue Youth Activating Drop? Improves skin elasticity Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Firms the complexion Promotes collagen production Reduces the appearance of pigmentation Accelerates the skin renewal process What are the key ingredients of the KLAIRS Midnight Blue Youth Activating Drop? Oligopeptide-1 and Polypeptide-1 Peptides are an important part of an effective anti-aging skincare routine. They help reverse the visible signs of aging, including wrinkles and fine lines by augmenting the production of collagen in the skin. How to use Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating Drop: After cleansing, apply 3-4 drops all over your face and lightly press it into the skin for full absorption. What is the Klairs Midnight Blue range? Klairs Midnight Blue range are a range of products that aid with regeneration and repair, improving skin tone and texture and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Why is it called Midnight Blue? All of the product formulas in this range are a beautiful shade of blue.