Klairs

Midnight Blue Calming Cream

This gentle cream helps to calm extremely irritated, stressed skin. For oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin types, this cream can also be used to calm sunburnt skin, post-shaving redness and irritation after spot extraction and laser procedures. The star ingredient in this cream is Guaiazulene, a powerful skin-calming agent extracted from camomile oil. It's what gives the cream its beautiful blue color. Added to this is Centella, which hydrates skin and relieves irritation and redness. Perfect for daily use, this cream is what you need to keep redness at bay. This product has a pH level of 7.11 1.01 oz / 30 ml 2 oz / 60 ml Featured on The Cut Article Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty™ Award Winner for 2019 + See why this product is a 2019 Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty™ Winner. Learn more on The Klog