Artland

Midnight Balloon Wine Glass

The overscaled Artland Midnight Balloon Wine Glass holds 18 ounces, making it perfect for sangria or other wines. This handmade glass is available in select bold statement color options and is dishwasher-safe. Artland was founded in 1996 and maintains showrooms in New York City, Beijing, Xian, and Guangzhou. Their products are sold worldwide through multiple channels and they are often featured trade publications such as Tableware Today, HFN, Homeworld Business, and Kitchenware News Today (ARTL387-1)