Liquorish

Midi Wrap Dress With Balloon Sleeves In Light Brown

$98.00 $64.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

All-occasion label Liquorish have it all, from body-conscious dresses to statement coats. Launched in 2009, they soon became renowned for their stand-out prints, jacquards and hand-sequined pieces. We love their flowing kimono dresses, jackets and shifts.