Senreve

Midi Maestra

$795.00

The Midi Maestra is a medium-sized version of our beloved Maestra Bag. This Italian leather handbag is the perfect size to fit an iPad or Surface Pro. Like its big sister the Maestra, the Midi Maestra carries it all with 8 interior compartments included a padded sleeve that fits up to a 10.9” tablet, while the central compartment fits up to an 11” laptop. Best of all, this convertible handbag can be worn four ways: as a backpack, crossbody, satchel or tote. Patented for design and utility.