Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Zara
Midi Dress With Topstitching
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Dress with a straight neckline and wide straps. Side patch pockets. Elastic detail on the back. Contrast topstitching.
More from Zara
Zara
Heeled Leather Sandal With Thin Straps
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Midi Dress With Topstitching
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Lederjacke
BUY
€99.95
Zara
Zara
Floral Print Jumpsuit
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted