Eloquii

Midi Dress With Puff Sleeve

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Midi Dress With Puff Sleeve Close Bodice Fit Elasticize Waist Seam A Line Skirt With Flounce Hem Puff Sleeve Back Keyhole With Button Closure Non Stretch Cotton Jacquard Fabric Midi Length- H Its Below Knee Model Is 5'10" Size 14 Length On Model Is 51". 100% Cotton Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed CN Item# 1237897