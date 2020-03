Madewell

Midi Dress In Drifting Flowers

$148.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Meant for all your double-tap moments, our special occasion collection combines flattering shapes with luxe fabrics (cue the fire emojis). In floaty floral georgette, this sheer-sleeved midi dress is so pretty for whatever fancy-ish events pop up on your calendar—go ahead, RSVP "yes" to all of 'em.