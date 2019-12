Sofie D'Hoore

Midi Dress

£510.00 £204.00

Renowned for her couture expertise, the designer Sofie D'Hoore presents this delicate midi dress. Its white color and pointed neckline imbue it with a natural character. Its skillfully pleated waistline extends into a set of different volumes, echoed by the short and flared sleeves.