Margo Paige

Midi Dress

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Margo Paige

Leather: Cowhide Twisted strap Molded cork footbed Open toe Rubber sole Imported, Colombia This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #KAANA30295 A mix of smooth and braided straps form the upper of these polished yet comfortable KAANAS sandals, which feature a contoured footbed in earthy cork.