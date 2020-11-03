Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
En Saison
Midi Dress
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Mid-weight stretch faux leather Round neckline and puff sleeves Pleated waist Hook-and-eye and hidden zip at back Shell: 100% polyurethane.
Need a few alternatives?
Ann Taylor
Tiger Print Puff Sleeve Sweater Shift Dress
$139.00
$31.80
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
Whistles
Vivian Wedding Dress
$1099.00
$550.00
from
Whistles
BUY
Sleeper
“atlanta” Linen Dress In Micro Polka Dot
$320.00
$224.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Long Dress
$1750.00
$1225.00
from
Yoox
BUY
More from En Saison
En Saison
Pintuck Midi Dress With Ruffled Sleeves
$90.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Ann Taylor
Tiger Print Puff Sleeve Sweater Shift Dress
$139.00
$31.80
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
promoted
Banana Republic Factory
Textured Sweater Dress
$99.99
$29.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
promoted
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Floral-print Midi Dress
$175.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Calvin Klein
Paisley-print Chiffon Maxi Dress
$139.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted