Teva

Midform Universal Sandal

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. Details & Care A slight platform and geo-embossed straps update the Teva Universal Sandal, making for a rugged yet sophisticated essential. Toe style: open toe 1 1/4" heel; 1" platform (size 11) Adjustable hook-and-loop straps Durable, traction-enhancing outsole Leather or textile upper/textile lining/textile and rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #5527147 Helpful info: (video) Free Shipping & Returns See more