Midcentury Memories: The Anonymous Project
$50.37
50 years ago, people used 35 mm cameras like we use smartphones in the age of Instagram. They photographed what they ate, their holidays, and family reunions. Imagining what prompted a stranger to press the shutter decades ago is the purpose behind Lee Shulman’s Anonymous Project, which curates 300 anonymous images from his collection of 700,000+ Kodachrome slides. The places, dates, and people may be unknown, but the stories in these snapshots are universally familiar.