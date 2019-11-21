Amazon

Midcentury Memories: The Anonymous Project

50 years ago, people used 35 mm cameras like we use smartphones in the age of Instagram. They photographed what they ate, their holidays, and family reunions. Imagining what prompted a stranger to press the shutter decades ago is the purpose behind Lee Shulman’s Anonymous Project, which curates 300 anonymous images from his collection of 700,000+ Kodachrome slides. The places, dates, and people may be unknown, but the stories in these snapshots are universally familiar.