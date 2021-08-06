Old Navy

Mid-rise Stretchtech Jogger Pants

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

StretchTech joggers are made with a stretchy, breathable fabric with quick-drying powers and UV sun protection. Workout or weekend, you're covered. Elasticized waistband. Zippered front pockets. Center seams at front legs. Zippered side panels at ankles for added ventilation. Elasticized cuffs. Quick-drying, breathable lightweight fabric dries in a flash and lets you vent. Four-way super stretch for ultimate movement. Soft-woven tricot. Easy pull-on style. #480764