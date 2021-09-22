Sandy Liang x Target

Mid-rise Straight Leg Pocket Pants

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 28.5 Inches Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Straight with a Regular Fit Pockets: Side Cargo Pockets, Front Double Flap Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639021 UPC: 195994259692 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3584 Origin: Imported Description Keep your look wearably chic for the every day with the Mid-Rise Straight Leg Pocket Pants from Sandy Liang x Target. Mid-rise pants in an olive green color make for a sleek, versatile look, and these feature contrast white stitching throughout for a little extra something. They're cut from 100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a regular fit finished with rolled cuffs for easygoing fashion. Side pockets, cargo flap pockets and back pockets add functional flair, and a loop extending from one of the back pockets furthers the painter-pant style. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.