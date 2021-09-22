Sandy Liang x Target

Mid-rise Quilted Jogger Pants

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Recycled Polyester Fit & style Model is wearing size S in video Olive green joggers with a mid-rise Quilted construction features center seaming Full waistband elastic with drawstring Front patch pockets for a utilitarian touch Finished with ribbed buttoned cuffs Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 30% Recycled Polyester, 70% Polyester Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Inseam Length: 27 Inches Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Relaxed with a Relaxed Fit Pockets: Front Patch Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638966 UPC: 195994257339 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3545 Origin: Imported Description The Mid-Rise Quilted Jogger Pants from Sandy Liang x Target make an elevated addition to everyday athleisure wear. An olive green color makes these mid-rise joggers easily wearable and versatile with many tops, from graphic tees and knit sweatshirts to blouses and tanks. They're cut in a relaxed silhouette for comfortable wear, complete with ribbed cuffs accented with a snap closure on the sides for added interest. The quilted construction with a seam running down the center of each leg gives extra definition, and front patch pockets finish off the look with functional flair. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Material for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.