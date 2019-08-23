Old Navy

Mid-rise Dark-wash Kicker Boot-cut Jeans

$34.99 $24.50

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

Universally flattering on all shapes, including straight or curvy. Button closure and zip fly. Riveted scoop pockets and coin pocket in front; patch pockets in back. Soft, dark-wash denim, with whiskering and abraded edges for a subtly distressed, lived-in look and comfortable stretch to flatter all shapes. Never-Quit Shape Retention holds its shape and hugs in all the right places, wear after wear. Tag-free label inside back waist for added comfort.