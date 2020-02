AG

Mid-rise Cigarette Jeans

$198.00 $47.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A classic cigarette leg details this mid-rise jean that is a must-have in your wardrobe. Fit: this style fits true to size. Sizing: 24=00, 25=0, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=10, 31=10-12, 32=12-14. Zip fly with button closure. 5 pocket construction. Mid-rise. Cigarette leg. Whiskering and fading details. Approx. 9" rise, 30" inseam (size 26). Made in USA This item cannot be shipped to Canada.