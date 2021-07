Madewell

Mid-rise Bootleg Jeans In Medium Wash

$45.99

Buy Now Review It

At ThredUP

DESCRIPTION Whiskering Medium wash Bootleg Solid Blue Item #99205098 MATERIALS 100% Cotton MEASUREMENTS 30 Waist 30.0" Inseam, 9.0" Rise CONDITION This item is gently used with minor signs of wear (minor wear on fabric). SHIPPING LOCATION Item ships from Suwanee, Georgia