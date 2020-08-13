Universal Thread

Mid-rise Bermuda Jean Shorts

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Laid-back and ready for adventure, these Mid-Rise Bermuda Jean Shorts from Universal Thread™ will become an instant hit in your warm-weather wardrobe. Sporting a slim fit for a chic look and a longer inseam that reinforces the easygoing style, these Bermuda shorts are simply made for sunny days and warm nights. Cut from stretch denim with a mid rise, you'll keep comfortable and feel confident no matter what you pair them with. Platform espadrilles and a tucked-in blouse will give them plenty of polished flair, but you can keep things on the ultra-casual side with canvas sneakers and a graphic T-shirt. Either way, these mid-rise denim shorts will take you through spring and summer days in simply sleek style.