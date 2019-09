West Elm

Mid-century Upholstered Dining Chair

$299.00

Standing on your choice of metal or solid wood legs, our Mid-Century Dining Chair is retro-inspired comfort that's built to last. Its wide, cushy seat and sloping back offers an inviting seat for lingering guests and long dinner parties. KEY DETAILS 20.5"w x 24.5"d x 32.5"h. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. Upholstered. Solid wood legs or metal legs. Imported.