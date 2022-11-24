BohemeVintageHome

Mid Century Scandinavian Style Grey Smoke Glass Coupe Glasses 1960s 1970s Set Of 6 Champagne Cocktail Retro Hand Blown Glassware Barware

£120.00

Stunning set of six squared champagne coupes in grey smoke glass, Scandinavian in style circa 1960s-70s Due to the width and depth of the bowl, these could equally be used as dessert dishes. The glasses are high quality handblown glass, with tapered stems. There is some variation to the thickness and shape of the stems as pictured. The glasses are in very good condition, however please not that one glass has two small nibbles to the inside of the rim. There are some bubbles and irregularities within the glass as is to be expected with handblown glass. Height 11cm Diameter at top 9cm Depth of bowl 3cm