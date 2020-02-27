Nathan James

Mid-century Rolling Bar Serving Cart With 2-tier Trays

$99.79

Buy Now Review It

This Hallie retro rolling trolley bar is the perfect serving cart to use while hosting guests at your next cocktail or dinner party with its two beautiful woodgrain finished Rectangle trays for your favorite glassware and drinks. Hallie features high-quality caster wheels to Lock the rolling bar cart in place. Lifetime Manufacturer : try for 100 days. Easy 25-minute assembly. The trays are not removable from the serving cart but do come in two different woodgrain finishes to fit any style. Length: 16” x width: 27” x Height: 36" Bar cart. "Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture and when we say ""easy assembly, "" We mean it. our is our word. Your purchase is backed by a 100% money-back . If you have any quality issues just contact us and we will send you a replacement immediately questions asked. materials: -powder-coated metal frame -woodgrain laminate assembly must-haves: -scissors weight limit: 66 lbs."