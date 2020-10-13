Walker Edison

Mid Century Modern Upholstered Fabric Dining Room Chairs, Set Of 2

Dimensions: 32" H x 19" L x 22" W Seat Height: 18" Set includes 2 chairs Each chair supports up to 250 lbs. Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Give your dining room or home office a mid century modern flair with these versatile designed chairs. Featuring powder-coated metal legs for reliability and upholstered, curved seats with pillow to maximize comfort. With a unique modern style, these two chairs will update any room. Use as accent or side chairs in your living room, dining chairs in your kitchen or dining area, or as office chairs in your home office space.