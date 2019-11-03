Rivet

Mid-century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp

$72.49 $59.49

Buy Now Review It

This minimalist lamp will provide warm light over a chair or in a dark corner. A drum shade and antique brass finish add classic touches. The off-white textured fabric shade adds a warm ambiance to the room. Contemporary and clean style Antiqued brass finish on the tripod base, fabric shade Adds warm ambiance and style to your room 15"W x 15"D x 58.25"H Assembly in 15-30 minutes. Shade is flat packed to avoid shipping damage. An Amazon brand - This minimalist lamp will provide warm light over a chair or in a dark corner. A drum shade and antique brass finish add classic touches. The off-white textured fabric shade adds a warm ambiance to the room.