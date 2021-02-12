Society6

Mid Century Modern Sun & Rainbow Throw Pillow

About Society6 Throw Pillows High #’s of pillows + couch naps = infinite cozy. That’s just math. Add throw pillows to whatever room needs an extra dose of comfy. Filled with a fluffy faux down insert, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Available in four sizes and all measurements are made without pillow insert. 100% polyester twill fabric Double-sided print Includes faux down pillow insert Individually cut and sewn by hand Every order is custom made just for you For more info click here PRO TIP: Keeping an assortment of throw pillow designs on hand is the easiest way to give any space an instant refresh. Change them every season, month, week… day? It’s up to you!