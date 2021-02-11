Bruno Rey

Mid-century Modern, Rey Yellow Chair By Bruno Rey

About Referred to as "the most successful piece of Swiss Furniture of all time" by the Swiss Museum of Design in Zurich, the Rey chair is a Swiss design icon since 1971. Designed by Bruno Rey, the Rey chair is famed internationally for its elegance and style. With over 1 million models sold to date, it is a timeless piece of art. Bruno Rey, born 1935 in Brugg, completed an apprenticeship as a cabinet maker before he attended the interior work class of the Zurich School of Applied Arts with Willy Guhl. After journeyman’s years of travel at home and abroad as well as activities in architectural offices, he opened his own atelier in 1968. During this time, initial designs emerged for a new kind of wooden chair, which went into serial production in 1971 and as the “Rey Chair” became the most successful Swiss chair of all time. Together with the renowned designer Charles Polin, Rey also developed the restaurant chair Patron as well as the Quadro stacking chair for Dietiker, Switzerland. Rey chairs are strong, made from solid beechwood, with die cast aluminum consoles and glides. They are made with Dietiker’s patented unique screw-less wood-to-metal connection. Stacks up to 4. - FSC certified beechwood, from sustainable forestry - Rounded edges - ANSI/BIFMA certification for static load of 240lbs/chair - Stackable up to 4 - Water-based environmental-friendly paints - Patented wood-metal screw less connection - chairs for overseas orders are modified in the connection mechanism to be shipped flatpack and can be assembled in under five minutes with four screws per foot (tools are provided) Rey is a vibrant timeless piece.