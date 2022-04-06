Attic Ora UK

Mid Century G Plan Chest Of Drawers On Hairpin Leg – Painted Ombre Retro Vintage Storage Unit

£395.00

A Mid Century G Plan Chest of Drawers painted blue with ombre orange draw fronts on 30cm Hairpin Legs. This is a piece of retro furniture and so there may be some signs of wear and tear as would be expected for an item of this age. Please do not expect to receive an item in a brand new unused condition. The photos in this listing are stock images. The item you receive will be the same but may show slightly different signs of wear to those in the photo. The height in the description includes the 20cm hairpin legs. If you would prefer this item with a different height hairpin leg, please message us and we can create a custom order. D E L I V E R Y If you require delivery outside of our 'Zone 1' you will need to manually select the correct delivery option using the dropdown menu at the checkout, as Etsy can't automatically apply this. Details of our delivery zones are shown the last picture of the listing. Not sure which zone you are? Send us your postcode and we will let you know. Alternatively customers are welcome to collect orders from our workshop in Northampton. M O R E . . . If you would like any more information, or if you have any questions please feel free to message, and we will get back to you as soon as possible. To favourite our shop or to take a look at our other items go to: www.etsy.com/uk/shop/atticorauk