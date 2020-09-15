Urban Outfitters

Mid-century Fold Out Desk

$449.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Essential fold-out desk to optimize storage + work space in any apartment or small living area. Solid + durable design constructed from a natural finish mango wood that folds out when you need it + tucks away when you don't. Features secret storage compartments that lift to reveal plenty of room for pencils, paper + more. Modern + rustic touch to any living space.