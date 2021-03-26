United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
shopvanillabean
Mid Century Desk Lamp
$180.00
At Etsy
Mid Century Style Lamp Modern functional art piece. At VB, it is our goal to introduce pieces that are not only functional but beautiful. Enjoy your new mirror as a new addition to your home or give a thoughtful gift to others. Thanks for visiting! ✔️New Arrival ✔️Premium Design ✔️High-Quality Resin & Materials ✔️Beautiful & Unique ✔️Include Light Switch ✔️Ready to ship! About our light: Lamp Dimensions: 12in (50cm) height 9in (23cm) lamp width 5in (12cm) base width Lamp Details: Include light switch Voltage: 220V LED lamp *Comes with FREE voltage converter at request. Leave a note at check out! Current Shipping+Processing Time: Shipping: 1 - 2 Weeks (US & International) Processing: 2- 4 Days *FREE International + US shipping ⋯No returns or exchanges for our lamp sets ⋯Handmade in our studio with love and care. Your lamp set may vary slightly due to the handmade process. ⋯New items every day! Don't forget to favorite our shop to get the latest updates and follow us on Instagram @shop.vanillabean for inspiration. 💌Get Promotions + New Products + Sales💌 Join VB's Email List: https://bit.ly/3fEo4or