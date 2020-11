Topshop

Mid Blue Ripped 90s Straight Jeans

$80.00 $63.99

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

The 90s is a daily source of inspiration. The era is influencing fashion silhouettes this season for a vintage feel. These high rise, straight leg jeans are designed in mid blue authentic denim with knee rips for an edgy touch to the look. 100% Cotton. Machine wash.