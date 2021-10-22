Mainstays

Mid-back Manager’s Office Chair With Arms, Brown Bonded Leather

The Mainstays Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair is the ideal desk chair for comfort and style. The sleek bonded leather upholstery is made with memory foam for all day comfort, and the ergonomically padded arm rests add extra support. It's perfect for most standard desks and matches most any decor elements in your home or office. The executive mid-back chair is made for durability. It features a metal base that offers added support and includes five dual-caster wheels for smooth and easy rolling capabilities. Customize the way you sit with the gas lift for adjusting your seat height as well as tilt and tension controls for creating the most comfortable fit. With easy assembly, you will be ready to use your new favorite office chair as soon as you bring it home. Ditch the cheap task chairs and create the ultimate office space with the Mainstays Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair!