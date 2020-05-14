Microsoft

Natural Ergonomic Keyboard

$55.12 $51.53

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Type comfortably with the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard, 4000 B2M 00012. It features a plush palm rest with a relaxed, natural angle and a curved key bed for enhanced comfort. The black ergonomic keyboard also has a reversed slope and the customizable hot keys provide a quick and easy way to reach files, folders and web pages. For close-in tasks, use the zoom slider, located in the middle of the keyboard, to zoom in and out with the touch of a finger.