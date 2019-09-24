Highlights
5.3oz bottle of Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray in Dark Intensity
Go three shades darker than your skin tone with this fast and easy self-tanning spray
Gradual tanning spray delivers an ultra-fine mist for a gorgeous, sunless tan all over your body
This self-tanning mist applies like a professional airbrush spray for simple and even coverage
The one-touch continuous tanning spray works at any angle and covers those hard-to-reach places
Get a gorgeous, sunless tan with NEUTROGENA MICROMIST Airbrush Sunless Tan in Dark Intensity. This gradual tanning spray delivers an ultra-fine mist that applies like a professional airbrush spray to create a tan three shades darker than your skin tone. Designed for easy hands-free application, the self-tanning mist applies lightly and evenly, and dries in less than five minutes with no rubbing required. The one-touch continuous tanning spray works at any angle, so you can cover hard-to-reach places, including your back. Made with an oil- and alcohol-free formula, this sunless tanning spray contains witch hazel, a natural ingredient known for its skin-soothing properties, and is also non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores.
Scent: Fresh
Health Facts: Sulfate-free, oil-free, aluminum-free
Product Warning: Adult Use Only
Product Form: Spray
Package Quantity: 1
Features: Airbrush application, Continuous Mist Spray
TCIN: 14449310
UPC: 086800687733
Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-2373
