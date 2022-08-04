Luxor

Microfibre Weighted Blanket

$50.87

1000GSM Ultra soft Microfibre fabric Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS) Evenly-distributed weight, Close-fitting to body shape Improve sleep quality, Self-adaptive to any sleeping posture Versatile use, Kids and Adult size available, Machine washable Luxor Linen Premium Heavy Gravity Weighted Blanket is engineered to be around 10 percent of your body weight can offer great all-natural sleep for adults and kids by offering the gentle feeling of being hugged to encourage deep and restful sleep. Grey colour blanket is versatile in every way such as placed on the lap while reading, watching TV, placed on the shoulder or use it as a shawl. Measures 198 cm length by 122 cm width. Weight: 6.8 kg.