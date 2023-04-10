Milky House

Microfiber Slippers Floor Cleaning

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

❤️【 Unisex Size& Set Of Pairs 】---- Make it free size and suitable for men and women, adults, and kids. With these mop shoe slippers, the whole family can clean together, non-slippery, and enjoy doing housework with your kids. ❤️【 Chenille Fibre Material 】---- Made of chenille fiber/microfiber soft material which has a good performance of absorbing water and dust moping with microfiber, easily clean the dust, dirt, and pet hair, never damage the surface of your floor. Easily clean the dust, dirt, and pet hair. ❤️【 Multi Functions 】---- Used to clean your floor, window, bathroom, office, kitchen, can also be set in mop as a mop head, used to wipe the floor, wipe glass, or washing the car, etc. And Both having fun and cleaning at the same time. Perfect for Kitchen home office use! ❤️【 Easily Clean 】---- Clean your floor without kneeling or stooping, just simply wear this over your foot or shoes for a clean and smooth floor, free your hands for other chores. Simply wear this over your foot or shoes for a clean and smooth floor, Free your hands for other chores, no more kneeling, or stooping to clean. ❤️【 Machine Washable & Reusable 】---- Machine washable over 200X, save money with this mop slipper. Put it in the washing machine for cleaning. When it dries, you will get an almost new one. Very soft flexible and warm.