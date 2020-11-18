Spa Sciences

Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Skin Resurfacing System

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

MIO is a rechargeable diamond microdermabrasion & pore cleaner/extraction device with 5 customizable speeds that harnesses the skin-rejuvenation properties of diamond bits and vacuum suction to resurface the skin. The pore vacuum aids in blackhead and whitehead extraction/removal to minimize and target clogged pores. MIO's laser-cut Diamond Tip exfoliates and polishes the complexion to smooth rough, dry areas, age/sun spots and uneven skin tone while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to increase skin's radiance. MIO's vacuum Suction Extraction Tips helps to target congested areas to purify pores and diminish the look of pore size. The MIO includes a rechargeable microdermabrasion tool, 1 microdermabrasion diamond tip, 3 pore extraction tips, 20 single-use foam filters, USB charging cord, and an operating manual. The Next Generation in dermabrasion for Healthy Radiant Skin!